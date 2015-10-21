(Corrects headline and the first bullet to precise that the auditors have asked the Court in Milan to postpone the decision on the suspension of the dissolution.)

Oct 20 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :

* Auditors ask Court in Milan to postpone decision on suspension of dissolution of company to Nov. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)