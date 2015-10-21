Oct 21 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 preliminary gross sales revenue of 21.6 million zlotys

* Q3 preliminary operating profit of 0.4 million zlotys and preliminary net profit in Q3 of 20.5 million zlotys

* Said its Q3 financial results were influenced by a decline in domestic retail sales observed in the quarter as well as a long period of high temperatures

* Said that due to seasonal nature of its operations and good H1 results, the Q3 financial results will not have a key impact on the FY 2015 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)