Oct 21 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it completed private subscription of its 1,000 series D bonds with nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($267) each

* Under the subscription, allotted 1,000 series D bonds at 1,000 zlotys per bond to three investors

($1 = 3.7496 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)