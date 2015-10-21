BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group says change of CFO
May 2 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
Oct 21 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed private subscription of its 1,000 series D bonds with nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($267) each
* Under the subscription, allotted 1,000 series D bonds at 1,000 zlotys per bond to three investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7496 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
* Accepted resignation of its chief executive officer, Gerry Williams effective 31 October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: