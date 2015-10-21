BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Oct 21 PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :
* Said on Tuesday Clipper Group A/S had on Oct. 20 submitted a claim for damages against PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S (PSE) adhering to the case of market manipulation against the company and some of its former leaders
* The claim of about 83.0 million Danish crowns ($12.63 million) regards PSE's sale of shares in Clipper Group A/S carried out in the period Jan. 10, 2008 - May 14, 2008
* Clipper Group is of the opinion that share purchases were made on an erroneous and incomplete information
* The claim constitutes the difference between the cost of the purchased shares and the selling price at Clipper Group's sale in Feb. 2010 and Dec. 2011
($1 = 6.5720 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
