PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Clipper Group A/S had on Oct. 20 submitted a claim for damages against PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S (PSE) adhering to the case of market manipulation against the company and some of its former leaders

* The claim of about 83.0 million Danish crowns ($12.63 million) regards PSE's sale of shares in Clipper Group A/S carried out in the period Jan. 10, 2008 - May 14, 2008

* Clipper Group is of the opinion that share purchases were made on an erroneous and incomplete information

* The claim constitutes the difference between the cost of the purchased shares and the selling price at Clipper Group's sale in Feb. 2010 and Dec. 2011

($1 = 6.5720 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)