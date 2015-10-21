Oct 21 Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday that an annex to the term sheet concerning restructuring and repayment of the Have capital group's debt was signed by all parties on Oct. 20

* Under the annex, the term sheet agreement deadline has been prolonged and will expire on Oct. 30, restructuring agreement will be signed until Oct.23 and includes stipulation that creditors can make changes to the restructuring agreement that deviate from the provisions of the term sheet, if the creditors believe they will be justified

* The parties under term sheet are Mediatel, HAWE SA, HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o., Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA (ARP) and Alior Bank SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)