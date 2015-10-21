Oct 21 Mediatel SA :
* Said on Tuesday that an annex to the term sheet concerning
restructuring and repayment of the Have capital group's debt
was signed by all parties on Oct. 20
* Under the annex, the term sheet agreement deadline has
been prolonged and will expire on Oct. 30, restructuring
agreement will be signed until Oct.23 and includes stipulation
that creditors can make changes to the restructuring agreement
that deviate from the provisions of the term sheet, if the
creditors believe they will be justified
* The parties under term sheet are Mediatel, HAWE SA, HAWE
Telekom Sp. z o.o., Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA (ARP) and Alior
Bank SA
