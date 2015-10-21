Oct. 21 Nemex SA :
* On Tuesday updated on the acquisition of shares in Alder
Optomechanical Corporation and rights to Direct Drive technology
(assets)
* Acquired the assets from an investment trust represented
by Dariusz Milecki who also is the company's chairman of the
management board
* Said that series I shares issued by the company were
offered to FCT Investment Ltd and Ronaro Investment Ltd, however
Dariusz Milecki, on behalf of the investment trust, pledged to
take over the obligations of these entities towards Nemex
* The agreement on compensation of mutual obligations was
signed between Nemex and the trustee of the investment trust,
Dariusz Milecki
* Said that as a result, Nemex has become owner of the
assets and is obliged to place an order for delivery of 260,000
LED street lights
* Nemex informed about the acquisition in the current report
31/2015 published on Sept. 24
