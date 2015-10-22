Oct 22 Dassault Systemes :

* Q3 operating margin of 22.0 pct

* Q3 operating profit of 148.8 million euros vs 102.3 million euros ($116.0 million) a year ago

* Q3 net profit of 106.1 million vs 71.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 675.7 million euros vs 562.1 million euros a year ago

* 2015 targets confirmed and updated to take account of currency effects of the third quarter and back of tax provisions

* Growth target of 21 pct of 2015 non-IFRS earnings per share (2.20 euros per share)

* For the fourth quarter 2015 sales target non-IFRS business 745-755 million euros, based; a non-IFRS operating margin of about 34 pct, and a non-IFRS eps of about 0.66 euro;

* For the year 2015 growth target non-IFRS revenue of about 12 pct at constant exchange rates, ie 2.82-2.83 billion euros

* Operating margin target non-IFRS in 2015 by about 30 pct, compared to a non-IFRS operating margin of 29.8 pct in 2014

($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)