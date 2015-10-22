UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
Oct 22 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 125.9 million euros ($142.7 million)versus 105.7 million euros a year ago
* Q3 EBIT is 9.0 million euros versus 4.9 million euros a year ago
* Q3 profit for the period is 6.1 million euros versus 5.7 million euros a year ago
* Wessanen is expected to report a higher EBITE in 2015 versus 2014
* Net financing costs for 2015 expected around 2-3 million euros
* Capital expenditures for 2015 expected around 8-9 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
