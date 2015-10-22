UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
Kohl's shares drop after initial gain
Oct 22 Veniti SA :
* Said on Wednesday that after registration of the company's capital increase the stake held in company by Maciej Szymanski decreased to 25.02 pct from 50.04 pct
* The amount of the company's shares held by Maciej Szymanski has not changed and is equal to 558,500 shares
* After registration of the company's capital increase the stake held in company by Dariusz Matulka decreased to 9.97 percent from 19.94 percent
* The amount of the company's shares held by Dariusz Matulka has not changed and is equal to 222,500 shares Source text for Eikon:
