* Said on Wednesday that after registration of the company's capital increase the stake held in company by Maciej Szymanski decreased to 25.02 pct from 50.04 pct

* The amount of the company's shares held by Maciej Szymanski has not changed and is equal to 558,500 shares

* After registration of the company's capital increase the stake held in company by Dariusz Matulka decreased to 9.97 percent from 19.94 percent

* The amount of the company's shares held by Dariusz Matulka has not changed and is equal to 222,500 shares

