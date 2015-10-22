Oct 22 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Completed acquisition of Curacao-based marketing firm Mediplus NV, boosting stake to 100 pct from 51 pct previously - statement

* Mediplus covers Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, aiding Richter's effort to boost Latin American presence - statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)