BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces results of study evaluating patients implanted with S-ICD System
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System
Oct 22 Milestone Medical Inc. :
* Said it submitted initial results of clinical trial assessing the CompuFlo technology in correctly identifying the epidural space during an epidural procedure to a American pain management society in advance of this organization's annual meeting in 2016
* Study results suggested that the non-invasive CompuFlo technology was able in a real time to objectively and accurately identify the epidural space when compared to radiological X-ray based fluoroscopy
* Data suggested that the CompuFlo technology has the potential to effectively avoid exposure of the patient to radiation
