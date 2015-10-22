Oct 22 Milestone Medical Inc. :

* Said it submitted initial results of clinical trial assessing the CompuFlo technology in correctly identifying the epidural space during an epidural procedure to a American pain management society in advance of this organization's annual meeting in 2016

* Study results suggested that the non-invasive CompuFlo technology was able in a real time to objectively and accurately identify the epidural space when compared to radiological X-ray based fluoroscopy

* Data suggested that the CompuFlo technology has the potential to effectively avoid exposure of the patient to radiation

