** Debenhams shares up c.3 pct & 2nd top FTSE
midcap gainer after Britain's second largest department
store group posts a rise in FY PBT & says it has had an
encouraging start to the yr
** Final results were marginally better than our
expectations & outlook statement is relatively positive, Cantor
Fitzgerald writes, reinstating TP to 85p from "under review"
** Debenhams also says Chief Executive Michael Sharp will
step down sometime next year
** News follows media reports that said several of
Debenhams' biggest investors were unhappy with the retailer's
performance and had pushed for a board shake-up
** Debenhams has seen little sales and profit growth in
recent years
** Stock up c.11 pct YTD, outperforming c.5 pct rise in
broader midcap index, but still trading way below November 2012
peak of 124p
