Oct 22 Telenor

* Says elaborates on the accounting effects of its previous announcement of a NOK 7.5 billion impairment of its stake in Vimpelcom

* Stake was put up for sale on Oct 5

* Says approximately NOK 5.4 billion of the NOK 7.5 billion impairment is charged to the income statement, while the remaining effects will be recorded as other comprehensive income

* Says after the impairment, the carrying amount of the investment in VimpelCom Ltd. is NOK 20.3 billion, equivalent to USD 4.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)