UPDATE 2-Azerbaijan's biggest bank suspends some debt repayments
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience (Updates with U.S. court petition, foreign creditors)
Oct 22 Blackstone
* Plans to sell 3.4 percent of ordinary share capital of gecina - bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner
* Gevrey Investissement, an entity partly owned by certain real estate funds managed or advised by affiliates of Blackstone, is looking to sell up to 2,141,924 shares
* The Placing will be carried out by means of an accelerated private placement to institutional investors inside and outside France
* A lock-up of 60 days has been granted by Gevrey Investissement in respect of the remaining stake it holds on behalf of Blackstone, subject to certain carve-outs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino)
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience (Updates with U.S. court petition, foreign creditors)
NEW YORK, May 11 Singapore-based Cofound.it has launched the sale of its own digital currency to fund building of its blockchain-based platform to connect start-ups with investors and experts for funding and advice, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jan Isakovic said on Thursday.