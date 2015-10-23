BRIEF-Crius Energy Trust Q1 revenue of $177.4 mln
* Revenue of $177.4 million in q1 of 2017, representing a 1.9% decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 23Medistim ASA :
* Said on Thursday entered into a long-term agreement with em-tec GmbH
* Obtains rights to market and sell em-tec's transit time flow measurement technology for use on human blood vessels within cardiac-, vascular- and transplant surgery
* Upfront payment of about 300,000 euros ($333,300) and minimum purchase commitments
May 11 A federal judge on Thursday ordered Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Douglas McMillon to submit to questioning in a lawsuit by shareholders hoping to learn what he knows about suspected bribery by the world's largest retailer in Mexico.