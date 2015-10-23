October 23Medistim ASA :

* Said on Thursday entered into a long-term agreement with em-tec GmbH

* Obtains rights to market and sell em-tec's transit time flow measurement technology for use on human blood vessels within cardiac-, vascular- and transplant surgery

* Upfront payment of about 300,000 euros ($333,300) and minimum purchase commitments

