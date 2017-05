Oct 23 Paradox Entertainment publ AB :

* Said on Thursday the company's name is changed to Sensori AB (publ)

* Said the company's business is to, among others, conduct research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of products in the field of biotechnology and life sciences

* Ingrid Atteryd Heiman was elected new Chairman

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)