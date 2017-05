Oct 23 Mediacap SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to repeal the resolution of its management board from Feb. 25 concerning the capital increase via issue of series E shares

* Said it will not raise its capital via issue of series E shares and will apply to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for approval of prospectus until the end of the month

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)