* The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
Oct 23 Ossur Hf :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 sales amounted of $117 million versus $127 million year ago
* Q3 EBITDA $25 million or 22 pct of sales versus $29 million or 23 pct of sales year ago
* Said USD strengthening has had a significant impact on reported sales and profits when comparing to prior year results - it has negatively impacted sales by $11 million and EBITDA by $2 million
* Financial guidance for the full year of 2015 is unchanged
* Guidance includes total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct, organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales
