Oct 23 Inno Gene SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Oct. 20 its unit, Centrum Badan DNA Sp.z o.o., signed an agreement for sale of 792 shares in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. for 56,000 zlotys ($14,631) to MAC ALPHA sp. z o.o.

* 792 shares represent a 49.5 percent stake in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. with total nominal value of 39,600 zlotys

* Said that the sale of shares is the result of the process of ordering the organizational structure of Inno Gene's capital group

($1 = 3.8275 zlotys)