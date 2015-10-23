Oct 23 Spir Communication SA :

* Reported on Thursday consolidated Q3 revenue of 92.6 million euros ($102.9 million) versus 106.0 million euros year ago, down 7.3 pct

* Current operating income and net result for 2015 should be higher compared to 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1jDt8LO

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)