BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Spir Communication SA :
* Reported on Thursday consolidated Q3 revenue of 92.6 million euros ($102.9 million) versus 106.0 million euros year ago, down 7.3 pct
* Current operating income and net result for 2015 should be higher compared to 2014
Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations