Oct 23 Altice NV :
* Announced on Thursday that Numericable-SFR, a subsidiary
of Altice Luxembourg S.A., successfully priced (I) a $1,340
million term loan and (II) a 500 million euros term loan
* The term loans have a January 2023 maturity and a margin
over LIBOR/EURIBOR of 4.00 pct with a 0.75 pct LIBOR/EURIBOR
floor
* These financing activities improve both the weighted
average maturity (from 5.9 to 6.1 years) and the weighted
average cost of debt (from 4.9 pct to 4.8 pct) of
Numericable-SFR
