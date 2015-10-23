Oct 23 Altice NV :

* Announced on Thursday that Numericable-SFR, a subsidiary of Altice Luxembourg S.A., successfully priced (I) a $1,340 million term loan and (II) a 500 million euros term loan

* The term loans have a January 2023 maturity and a margin over LIBOR/EURIBOR of 4.00 pct with a 0.75 pct LIBOR/EURIBOR floor

* These financing activities improve both the weighted average maturity (from 5.9 to 6.1 years) and the weighted average cost of debt (from 4.9 pct to 4.8 pct) of Numericable-SFR

