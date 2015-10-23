Oct 23 Wind Mobile SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Software Mind SA signed a deal to deliver Internet and mobile banking services system and software to Bank Pocztowy SA until the end of 2016

* Value of the deal is 8.4 million zlotys ($2.2 million)

* Total value of deals signed by Wind Mobile and its units with Bank Pocztowy in last 12 months is 11.5 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8208 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)