BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Wind Mobile SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit Software Mind SA signed a deal to deliver Internet and mobile banking services system and software to Bank Pocztowy SA until the end of 2016
* Value of the deal is 8.4 million zlotys ($2.2 million)
* Total value of deals signed by Wind Mobile and its units with Bank Pocztowy in last 12 months is 11.5 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8208 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: