BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group says files for non-timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Veniti SA :
* Said on Thursday that after registration of the company's capital increase, Argentum Capital LLC holds 1,116,000 shares representing 50 percent stake in company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results