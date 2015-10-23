Oct 23 Dustin Group AB :

* Signs Nordic cooperation agreement with DLL and at the same time divests lease portfolio

* Expects completion on Nov. 2

* Sale value of leasing portfolio is estimated to correspond to the book value

* Cooperation agreement with De Lage Landen Finans AB (DLL) will initially run for three years

