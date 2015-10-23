BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Gremi Media SA :
* Said on Thursday that it dismissed from its supervisory board Grzegorz Hajdarowicz, Agata Kalinska and Marek Dworak
* As of Oct 22, appointed Dorota Hajdarowicz the new chairman of the company's supervisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017