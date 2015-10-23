Oct 23 Deoleo SA :

* 9-month net loss 24.7 million euros ($27.4 million) versus loss 24.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month sales 626.3 million euros, up 11.8 percent versus year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 31.9 million euros, down 46.9 percent versus year ago

* Net debt at end-Sept. at 524.3 million euros versus 489.5 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9009 euros)