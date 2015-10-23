Oct 23 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* 9-month revenue 69.6 million euros ($77.3 million) versus 70.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating profit 4.0 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 revenue to be at 2014 level

* Sees 2015 operating profit to fall slightly in comparison to 2014

