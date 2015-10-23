BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Gremi Media SA :
* Repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue
* Terminates agreement for shares acquisition with KCI SA
* Transfers back to KCI SA 4,498 shares of Presspublica Sp. z o.o. that were acquired by Gremi Media in exchange for its series I shares under the agreement from July 6
* Terminates agreement for series H shares acquisition and transfers back to Gremi Sp. z o.o. 931 shares of Presspublica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HFF secures $100 million refinancing for retail power center in North Bergen, New Jersey