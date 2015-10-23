Oct 23 Gremi Media SA :

* Repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue

* Terminates agreement for shares acquisition with KCI SA

* Transfers back to KCI SA 4,498 shares of Presspublica Sp. z o.o. that were acquired by Gremi Media in exchange for its series I shares under the agreement from July 6

* Terminates agreement for series H shares acquisition and transfers back to Gremi Sp. z o.o. 931 shares of Presspublica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)