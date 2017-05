Oct 26 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips reports Q3 comparable sales growth of 2 pct to 5.8 billion euros ($6.40 billion) and an improvement in operational results to 570 million euros

* Q3 free cash flow of 58 million euros, compared to 155 million euros in Q3 2014

* Q3 sales 5.84 billion euros versus 5.19 billion euros year ago

* Q3 net income amounted to 324 million euros, compared to a net loss of 103 million euros in Q3 2014

* For FY expects modest comparable sales growth and improvement of operational performance

* Q3 EBITA 429 million euros versus loss of 62 million euros year ago

* Expects to complete separation of lighting business in H1 2016

