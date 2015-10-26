BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.20
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
Oct 26 Interferie SA :
* Said on Friday Q3 revenue was 15.2 million zlotys ($3.9 million) versus 13.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 4.1 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit was 4.3 million zlotys versus 3.6 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8605 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities