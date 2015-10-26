Oct 26 Glycorex Transplantation publ AB :

* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Subscription price 1.50 Swedish crowns per share

* New share issue generates proceeds of 8,551,215 Swedish crowns ($1.01 million) before issue costs upon full subscription

* Shareholders to be allocated one subscription right for each A or B class share

* 32 subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three new B shares

