Oct 26 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (SEAT) :

* Said on Friday that SEAT and Italiaonline boards approved the start of the reverse takeover of Italiaonline SpA (Italiaonline) into SEAT

* Sees merger plan to be approved by Q1 2016 and merger to be completed by H1 2016

* According to the provisional results of the takeover bid, Italiaonline acquired about 53.09 percent of the share offer, corresponding to 24.24 percent of SEAT total share capital and to a total value of 60,765,365.1 euros ($67.07 million)

* Italiaonline now owns about 78.58 percent of SEAT share capital, corresponding to 50,500,817,939 ordinary shares

