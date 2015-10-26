Oct 26 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (SEAT) :
* Said on Friday that SEAT and Italiaonline boards approved
the start of the reverse takeover of Italiaonline SpA
(Italiaonline) into SEAT
* Sees merger plan to be approved by Q1 2016 and merger to
be completed by H1 2016
* According to the provisional results of the takeover bid,
Italiaonline acquired about 53.09 percent of the share offer,
corresponding to 24.24 percent of SEAT total share capital and
to a total value of 60,765,365.1 euros ($67.07 million)
* Italiaonline now owns about 78.58 percent of SEAT share
capital, corresponding to 50,500,817,939 ordinary shares
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
