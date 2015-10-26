Oct 26 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Friday it withdraws its FY 2015 financial forecast, announced on June 2

* Cancelation of forecast is due to the fact that company did not manage to get additional funds for development of sales network in Poland and Luxembourg

* There will be no update or correction to FY 2015 forecast at this point

