BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.20
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
Oct 26 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Friday it withdraws its FY 2015 financial forecast, announced on June 2
* Cancelation of forecast is due to the fact that company did not manage to get additional funds for development of sales network in Poland and Luxembourg
* There will be no update or correction to FY 2015 forecast at this point
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities