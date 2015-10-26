BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
Oct 26 AK Bars-Bank :
* To place BO-06-BO-09 series bonds, each issue is for 5 billion roubles ($80.36 million)
* Maturity period for BO-06-BO-09 series bonds is 5 years Source text: bit.ly/1GssaML
($1 = 62.2200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.