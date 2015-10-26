** Shares in Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp
slide 4.4 percent to three-week lows, hit by the
prospects of a bank tax in Poland after an election victory for
eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party there, which seeks to
tax banks' assets at 0.39 percent next year.
** "PiS' victory is not unexpected, but it's negative for
BCP. We will have to look more closely at the measures they
propose, the details will be quite important," says Albino
Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers in Lisbon.
** Millennium bcp has a subsidiary in Poland - Bank
Millennium, whose stocks are down 2.8 percent in
Warsaw.
** Retailer Jeronimo Martins which runs Poland's
largest food retail chain Biedronka is down 0.5 percent, also on
prospects of new taxes in the country.
** Political uncertainty over Portugal's next government has
also weighed on banks' stocks since an inconclusive election on
Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling coalition won the most
votes but lost its parliament majority. Leftist parties plan to
reject a centre-right government.
** Lisbon's PSI20 stock index falls 0.4 percent.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)