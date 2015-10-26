Oct 26 Luxottica Co-Chief Executive Adil Mehboob Khan says:

* 'Rule of thumb' guidance cannot be sustained forever

* "We are thinking now whether we should declare it or not for next year. It's a bit too early to commit."

* Luxottica said in 2015 it expects to meet for a sixth year in a row its so-called 'rule of thumb' of mid- to high-single-digit percentage rise in revenues and double that rate for operating and net income.

* CO-CEO Massimo Vian told Reuters that the question whether the 'rule of thumb' would apply next year too would depend on the speed at which planned investments in retail, logistics were rolled out. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)