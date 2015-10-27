BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Oct 27 Transaero Airlines :
* Said on Monday that the company, represented by its general director Dmitry Saprykin, intends to file for bankruptcy to the arbitration court
Source text - bit.ly/1S7A1Av
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.