BRIEF-QSC Q1 revenues down at EUR 88.7 mln
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER
Oct 27 Also Holding AG :
* 9-month net sales improved compared to the previous year, by 9.2 percent to 5,483.7 million euros ($6.07 billion)
* 9-month profit before taxes (EBT) rose from 44.6 million euros to 45.7 million euros (up 2.5 percent)
* Reaffirms its forecast for fiscal year 2015 and - barring unforeseeable events - expects group net profit to be at the same level as in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1GuJpwW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO