Oct 27 Also Holding AG :

* 9-month net sales improved compared to the previous year, by 9.2 percent to 5,483.7 million euros ($6.07 billion)

* 9-month profit before taxes (EBT) rose from 44.6 million euros to 45.7 million euros (up 2.5 percent)

* Reaffirms its forecast for fiscal year 2015 and - barring unforeseeable events - expects group net profit to be at the same level as in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1GuJpwW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)