Oct 27 Topmedical SA :

* Said on Monday that Euro-Mob Sp. z o.o. sold 710,500 shares for 0.4 zloty per share on Oct. 19

* Euro-Mob is unit affiliated with chairman of management board Wojciech Skiba

($1 = 3.8669 zlotys)