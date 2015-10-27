BRIEF-Hurriyet Gazetecilik Q1 net loss widens to 19.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Oct 27 Regnon SA :
* Said on Monday that the Czech Republic - based Wiwex Invest s.r.o. increases stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 1.85 pct via a purchase of 389,000 shares on Sept. 30
* Ergomed Sp. z o.o raises stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 0.18 pct via a purchase of 468,800 shares on Sept. 30
ZURICH, May 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: