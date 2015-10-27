BRIEF-Beijing Airport High-Tech Park to invest 20 mln yuan to set up tourism development JV
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
Oct 27 FILA SpA :
* Said on Monday that it increases by 32.5 percent its stake in Writefine Products Private Limited (WFPL)
* Reaches a 51 percent stake in Writefine Products Private Limited
* The consideration for the stake is around 36 million euros ($39.83 million)
* WFPL is an Indian company specialised in the production, commercialisation, distribution and sale of stationery, mostly on the domestic Indian market
($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
