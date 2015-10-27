German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Oct 27 Bloober Team SA :
* Its game 'Layers of Fear' to be distributed on Nvidia GeForce Platform Now as of Oct. 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.