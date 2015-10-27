PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
Oct 27 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue RMB22,171 million ($3,488 million), an increase of 32 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly non-GAAP free cash flow RMB13,624 million (US$2,144 million)
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57; qtrly earnings per share/ADS $1.40
* GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces RMB713 billion (US$112 billion) in quarter, up 28 percent year-over-year
* Mobile GMV accounted for 62% of total GMV transacted on China retail marketplaces in quarter
* Qtrly mobile revenue RMB10,520 million (US$1,655 million), up 183 percent year-on-year
* Mobile monthly active users (maus) in quarter 346 million, up 59 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
