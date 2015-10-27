PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Says interim review of data from part a of losmapimod cardiovascular study did not indicate efficacy against primary endpoint
* Says result does not support investment in the larger part b of the study as currently designed
* Says will assess losmapimod findings over the next few months to evaluate all options for future development Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28