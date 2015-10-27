BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Q3 net loss of 902,920 lira ($310,569.94) versus loss of 164,800 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 940,918 lira versus 3.5 million lira a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9073 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors