BRIEF- Apic Yamada establishes external investigation committee
* Says it established external investigation committee, regarding accounting treatment
Oct 27 O2 Czech Republic As
* O2 Czech Republic proposes maximum price for planned share buyback at 297 crowns per share
* calls for shareholder meeting on Dec. 8 to decide on the proposal
* O2 said last week its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years. It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or stock worth 8 billion crowns under the plan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)
* Says it established external investigation committee, regarding accounting treatment
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.