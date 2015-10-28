BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Solutions 30 SE :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenues of 30.8 million euros ($34.0 million), up 13.2 pct from 27.2 million euros a year ago
* Solutions 30 is expected to report an increase in revenue in Q4, above that of Q3
* The group confirmed its outlook for double-digit growth for the full financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited