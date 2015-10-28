Oct 28 Publicis Groupe SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the creation of IrisNext with Orange

* Says a letter of intent was signed with a view to creating a European multi-corporate venture capital fund on a global scale

* The fund will be managed by Iris Capital, assisted by German VC fund Capnamic, with an initial closing scheduled in 2016

