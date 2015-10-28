BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28Elmos Semiconductor AG :
* Said on Tuesday adjusts forecast for FY 2015
* Now predicts sales to increase by roughly 4 pct in 2015 compared to the previous year (formerly: 5 pct to 9 pct sales growth)
* For 2015 expects an EBIT margin at around the previous year's level (2014: 10.8 pct / formerly: slightly better than 10.8 pct)
* Sales of the third quarter 2015 remained almost unchanged at 54.6 million euros ($60.28 million) compared to the prior-year quarter (Q3 2014: 54.7 million euros)
* Q3 gross profit decreased to 22.5 million euros (Q3 2014: 25.0 million euros)
* Q3 consolidated net income gained 19.3 pct to reach 4.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 3.9 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited