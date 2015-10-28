Oct 28 Heineken NV :

* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue up 7.5 pct organically, with revenue per hectolitre up 1.8 pct

* Q3 consolidated beer volume is up 5.4 pct organically, with positive growth in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific and flat volume in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe

* Q3 Heineken volume in premium segment up 3.9 pct driven by Americas and Europe

* Reported net profit for the nine months was 1,776 million euros ($1.96 billion) compared with 1,091 million euros for the same period last year

* Q3 beer volume amounts to 51.2 mhl up 6.7 pct

* Q3 group Africa Middle East and Eastern Europe revenue is 788 million euros, up 2.8 percent

* Q3 group Americas revenue is 1.30 billion euros, up 10 percent

* Q3 group Europe revenues is 2.99 billion euros, up 10 percent

* 2015 FY operating margin expansion guidance unchanged

* Reaffirms margin expansion guidance and most items as stated in half year 2015 earnings release dated Aug. 3, 2015

* Revised FY guidance on foreign currency, tax and interest rate

* Assuming spot rates as of Oct 23, 2015 calculated positive translational impact on consolidated operating profit (beia) would be about 75 million euros, and 50 million euros at net profit (beia)

* Heineken now expects effective tax rate (beia) for 2015 to be around 28 pct (2014: 29.7 pct)

* Heineken now forecasts an average interest rate of c. 3.2 pct in 2015 (2014: 3.7 pct)